Suspects Accused of Fatally Shooting 14-Year-Old Texas Boy Wanted His Shoes: Police

No one has been charged in connection with Axel Turcios' death, but police are searching for a dark PT Cruiser that was spotted fleeing the scene

A 14-year-old Houston boy died Saturday after he was shot the day before, allegedly because his assailants wanted his shoes, WHOU reports.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, Houston police responded to a call and found Axel Turcios laying on the ground of an apartment complex where he'd been shot, according to Houston Police.

"[H]e was approached by two Hispanic male suspects. One or both suspects fired shots and struck Turcios," police stated in a press release. "It is believed the suspects then took an item(s) from him."

Before he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, Axel allegedly told investigators the assailants demanded he hand over his shoes before they shot him, reports KHOU.

Earlier in the day, the teen went to a fast food restaurant with friends and arrived home at about 6 p.m., Axel's father told local station KPRC. After doing some chores with his father, he left for his aunt's house at about 7:45 p.m.

The family told the station Axel was a freshman at Lamar High School. The school district released a statement obtained by KHOU.

"HISD grieves the loss of a Lamar High School student who died over the weekend while off campus. We offer our deepest sympathy to the student's family, friends and the entire school community," it stated.

The boy's elementary school teacher created a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses.

"Axel is a former student at our elementary school. We are devastated by his loss and would like to bring the community together to help the family with one less burden," Olga Catoni wrote. "Axel was lost due to a senseless crime. We ask for anything to support this hard working family."

Meanwhile, police have not arrested anyone in connection with the crime. Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a dark Chrysler PT Cruiser.