Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes

"This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Port Director Alberto Flores

By
Published on September 1, 2022 10:48 AM
The Laredo Port of Entry seizes over 1,500 pounds of cocaine from Transnational Criminal Organizations
Photo: Director, Field Operations, Randy Howe Twitter

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week.

The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.

Authorities detected the narcotics when the trailer, which was said to be carrying baby wipes, was sent to a second inspection. In the "canine and non-intrusive" check, officers found 1,935 packages of cocaine weighing 1,532.65 pounds. The estimated street value of the drugs is $11,818,400, the release read, and was packaged to look like wipes.

"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," Port of Entry Director Alberto Flores said in a statement.

"This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," he added.

Director of Field Operations for CBP Randy Howe described the moment as a "colossal, record setting seizure" on Twitter.

"Extremely proud of our @CBP employees for keeping our communities safe," he said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The CBP seized the shipment, and officers from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security are now investigating.

The CBP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
4 Men Indicted In San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy That Killed 53
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 53: Migrants Were 'Abandoned,' Says Archbishop
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
46 People Dead, 16 Hospitalized After Being Found Inside 18-Wheeler in San Antonio
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
U.S. Customs Officer Charged with Allegedly Smuggling 40 Lbs. of Cocaine Through Airport
Josh Duggar and his wife Anna leave the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building, Fayetteville, Arkansas. 02 December 2021. Former TLC reality star Josh Duggar is standing trial on child pornography charges.
Prosecution's Key Expert Faces Defense in Josh Duggar Trial: 'We're Not on a Wild Goose Chase'
dead birds
Dozens of Dead Birds Found in Passenger's Luggage at Virginia Airport
Benjamin Hall
'The Stuff of Movies': How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion
Small children with face mask back at school after covid-19
More Than 500,000 Children Nationwide Test Positive for COVID in Three Weeks Since Schools Reopened
coffee subscriptions
12 Coffee Subscriptions That Should Be on Your Radar This Season
Colin Kroll
Police Arrest 6 in Connection with HQ Trivia Co-Founder Colin Kroll's Overdose Death
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House on May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC
Melania's 'Hint of Tears,' Husband Donald's Possible 2024 Act of 'Vengeance' and Other 'Peril' Highlights