Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week.

The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.

Authorities detected the narcotics when the trailer, which was said to be carrying baby wipes, was sent to a second inspection. In the "canine and non-intrusive" check, officers found 1,935 packages of cocaine weighing 1,532.65 pounds. The estimated street value of the drugs is $11,818,400, the release read, and was packaged to look like wipes.

"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," Port of Entry Director Alberto Flores said in a statement.

"This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," he added.

Director of Field Operations for CBP Randy Howe described the moment as a "colossal, record setting seizure" on Twitter.

"Extremely proud of our @CBP employees for keeping our communities safe," he said.

The CBP seized the shipment, and officers from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security are now investigating.

The CBP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.