Deputy Allegedly Sexually Abused 4-Year-Old Girl — and Threatened to Deport Her Mom

A law enforcement officer in Texas has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and warning her mother, who had immigrated to the U.S. illegally, that he would have her deported if she went to the authorities, PEOPLE confirms.

The allegations against 47-year-old deputy Jose Nunez are “quite frankly heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting and infuriating all at the same time,” his boss, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, said during a Sunday news conference.

Nunez has been charged with “super aggravated sexual assault of a child,” which is reserved for those whose suspected victims are under the age of 6.

He faces 25 years to life if convicted.

Salazar believes there may be more victims and that Nunez may have abused others over many years.

“I would urge anybody that may be undocumented that is a victim of a crime or a witness to a crime to please come forward and report it,” he said.

According Salazar, the victim’s mother took the little girl to a fire station in the middle of the night, and police were contacted when the girl wouldn’t stop crying.

Nunez was arrested hours later, around 4 a.m. Sunday.

PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney, William Chumbley, for comment.

He remains in police custody but it was unclear if bail had been set. He has not yet entered a plea.