Texas Bartender Arrested for Allegedly Serving Mass Shooter Who Killed 8 People While Drunk

A Texas bartender was arrested last week for allegedly serving alcohol to a man who later fatally shot eight people, including his estranged wife, before he was killed by police.

Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm the charge against 27-year-old Lindsey Glass.

The bartender stands accused of violating the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code’s restrictions on “sale to certain persons.”

A misdemeanor charge, it is typically filed against an individual who allegedly displays criminal negligence in serving alcohol to a known alcoholic, a mentally unstable person, or someone who is already heavily intoxicated.

If found guilty, Glass could end up in jail for a year and faces up to $500 in fines.

The online complaint alleges Glass was working at a bar called the Local Public House, located in Plano, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2017, when she served Spencer Hight, 32.

After leaving Local Public House, Hight drove to the home of Meredith Hight, his 27-year-old wife.

Meredith Hight had filed for divorce from her husband two months prior, and told friends it was because of his drinking.

Meredith was hosting a cookout and football watching party when Hight fatally shot her along with seven of her friends.

Police arrived at the scene and fatally shot Hight.

Besides Meredith, the deceased victims were Anthony Michael Cross, 33; Olivia Nicole Deffner, 24; James Richard Dunlop, 29; Darryl William Hawkins, 22; Rion Christopher Morgan, 31; Myah Sade Bass, 28; and 25-year-old Caleb Seth Edwards.

According to the complaint, Glass allegedly continued to serve Hight alcoholic beverages even as he spun a large knife on the bar.

The complaint alleges text messages exchanged between Glass and another bartender suggest she knew Hight should not have been served.

One text said Hight been at the bar earlier in the day, and was back, possibly after drinking more at another bar.

Another text said, “Spencer has a big knife on the bar and is spinning it and just asked for his tab and said I have to go do some dirty work … Psychoooooooo.”

After the mass killing, the Local Public House agreed to surrender its liquor license.

Toxicology results indicate Hight was four times over the legal limit at the time of the murders.

PEOPLE could not reach Glass’ attorney, Scott Palmer, for comment, but he issued a statement to local media.

“It is shameful of the Plano Police department to go after the person who was vital in trying to stop the horrific events of that evening,” reads the statement, provided to NBC DFW. “This arrest is not in the interest of justice and appears to be a last-ditch effort by the Plano PD to make someone pay.”

It concludes: “Lindsey Glass is the person who called 911. Not only did she know Spencer but she was friends with Meredith and was supposed to be at the party that evening.”