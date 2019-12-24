Texas Barber Allegedly Shot by Man Over His 13-Year-Old Son's Haircut

Image zoom Barber shop KPRC

A barbershop employee in Texas was allegedly shot over the weekend by a customer who was upset about his son’s haircut.

“A male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Condition unknown at this time,” the Harris County Sheriff’s office said on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office later added that the suspect was “a black male,” who reportedly used a gray four-door sedan that authorities think might have been a Honda Accord.

“Witnesses say he shot an employee while arguing over a haircut given to the suspect’s son,” the sheriff’s office tweeted on Saturday.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said that someone “involved” in the shooting had been identified, and that investigators wanted that person to come forward themselves.

“Investigators have identified a man believed to have been involved in the barber shop shooting,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “No charges have been filed at this time, and we are asking that he contact investigators directly to tell his version of what transpired. Please call 832-927-1261.”

Harris County Det. Wallace Wyatt told KPRC that the customer brought his son home before returning to the barbershop because he and his son were unhappy with the haircut.

“He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that’s when the altercation occurred,” Wyatt said, according to CNN.

Wyatt added of the incident that it is “one of the worst ones I’ve heard, especially with your son being here, witnessing what you’re doing.”

The outlet reported that the victim, in stable condition, “is expected to survive.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.