A Texas Baby Is Missing — and Dad Allegedly Staged Fake Kidnapping to Cover Up ‘Foul Play’

A Texas father is accused of faking the kidnapping of his missing 8-month-old son to cover up foul play as authorities continue their desperate search for the missing child.

On Friday, the boy’s father, Christopher Davila, 34, was arrested on charges of child endangerment in connection with allegedly staging the abduction of his son, King Jay Davila, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Monday.

On Tuesday morning, police alleged Davila’s cousin, 45-year-old Angie Torres, helped him stage the kidnapping. Torres has been arrested on an unrelated robbery charge but has not been booked into Bexar County Jail yet, police said.

At Monday’s press conference, McManus delivered the shocking news that police believe the purported kidnapping — which was seen on surveillance video from a gas station — was fake.

“We can say without a doubt that this was not a theft,” McManus said. “This was not a kidnapping. This was a staged event.”

Investigators believe the kidnapping story, he said, “was made up to cover up foul play involving King Jay Davila,” who was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

The department has “gotten lots of information” about the case, said McManus. “But there’s one answer that we don’t have and that is where is King Jay?”

On Friday night, Davila said he left his son in the back seat with the door unlocked and the car running at a San Antonio gas station while he exited the car, say police.

Minutes later, surveillance video shows a woman wearing a sweatshirt walking quickly toward the car, getting in and driving away — allegedly with the baby in the back seat.

The car was found near a local park, “but baby King was not inside the car,” the San Antonio Police Department said Friday night in a Facebook post.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.

Davila remains held at the Bexar County Jail. Torres has not yet been booked into the jail. It is unclear whether either has retained an attorney who can speak on their behalf. They have not yet entered pleas.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call 210-207-7635.