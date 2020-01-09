Texas Man Allegedly Killed Baby by Stuffing Her into Backpack He Placed in Trunk of Car

Image zoom Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya Facebook

A Texas man is being held on a capital murder charge and $2 million bond after allegedly leaving a 10-month-old baby in a backpack — which he then left in the trunk of his car for more than five hours.

A statement from the Lubbock Police Department alleges that Trevor Rowe, 27, picked up the child at his home Tuesday morning.

The statement clarifies that Rowe lives with the child’s mother, but is not the victim’s father.

According to police, Rowe brought 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya with him to his job site on Tuesday. Before leaving his vehicle for work, he allegedly forced the baby into a backpack, which he placed on the front passenger seat floorboard.

Police allege that when he went to check on Marion later, he realized she had freed herself from the backpack. Rowe allegedly then placed the baby back into the backpack, checking on her throughout the morning.

At around noon, Rowe allegedly checked on Marion again, finding that the baby was crying but still breathing. Investigators allege he zipped the bag back up, finished his lunch and then placed the backpack in his vehicle’s trunk.

Five hours later, Rowe allegedly checked on the baby, finding her unresponsive.

On Tuesday, weather reports indicate the high in Lubbock reached 62 degrees.

According to police, Rowe drove off with the child, stopping moments later to call 911. He also allegedly tried performing CPR on the baby.

First responders arrived at the scene and rushed the baby to the nearest hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rowe has not entered a plea to the charge he faces, and it was unclear Thursday if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The baby girl’s family has launched an online fundraiser to help cover her impending funeral costs.