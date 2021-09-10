Tx. Girl, 1, Dies After Being Left in Hot Car by Mom Who Thought She'd Dropped Her at Day Care

A 1-year-old Texas girl was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday after her mom thought she dropped her off at day care.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the mother had dropped off two of her children, ages 5 and 3, at the day care and planned to drop off her 1-year-old daughter after she ran some errands.

"She told us that she dropped off the 5-year-old and the 3-year-old old but brought the 1-year-old back with the intention to drop her off later after she was running her errands," Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland tells PEOPLE. "Somewhere between arriving at home and going in she became distracted and didn't go back for the child and thus the child was left inside the vehicle."

Gilliland says the woman ran errands and went to the gym and later went to pick up the kids at day care in a different vehicle.

"When she went to pick up her 5-year-old and 3-year-old she said, 'Where is my infant?'" he says. "They said, 'She is not here.' She said 'I did, I brought my infant here and they said, 'No, you did not.' So the supervisor of the day care went through the day care and followed her back home and that's when they discovered the child unfortunately deceased in the vehicle."

The child, who was found on the rear floorboard, was in a Honda Civic parked along the side of the home.

Police believe the girl was in the car from around 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

"It was 90 odd degrees yesterday," says Gilliland. "It certainly was probably a contributing factor."