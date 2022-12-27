Texas Auto Mechanic Is Killed During Argument Over $500 Repair Bill, Family Says

A Houston auto mechanic was fatally shot in the parking lot of his shop two days before Christmas.

Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, died at a local hospital, according to KTVU.

"Detectives are investigating the events leading up to the shooting and aiming to recover possible video footage of the incident," the Houston Police Department said in a press release.

Luis' family told KHOU-TV that the father of two was killed over a $500 repair bill.

"He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,' sister Sandy Casillas said. "He didn't deserve this."

Witnesses allegedly saw Luis arguing with a customer before he was shot.

"My brother started running," Casillas said, KTRK reported. "He ran through all the side businesses he could run through. They did catch up to him, and they shot him in the head. [Point] blank. They put him on his knees, and they shot him in the head."

Family members said the $500 was going to be used to buy Christmas presents.

"They didn't just take $500. They took a life, they took our life, they took a father," Casillas said, according to KTVU.

She hopes an arrest will be made soon.

"You don't do that to any human beings," she told KTRK. "You don't do that to animals. How do you do that to my brother?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.