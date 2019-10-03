Texas Authorities Searching for Missing 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Believed to Be in Danger

Image zoom Amarillo Police Department

A baby girl in Texas is missing as police search for her and the 24-year-old woman who was watching her when she vanished.

On Wednesday, officers from the Amarillo Police Department responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. on North Hayes Street in Amarillo about a missing child, Jamila Franklin, the Amarillo Police Department says in a statement.

The 3-month-old was left in the custody of Aliyah Moore, 24, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the APD says.

“When the parents returned, Aliyah and Jamila were both missing,” the APD says.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“Jamila is believed to possibly be in danger.”

Moore is known to frequent motels along Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.