Texas Aunt and Nephew Were Having an Affair When She Fatally Stabbed Him

A Texas woman on trial for murder had a long-running affair with the nephew 10 years her junior who bled to death after she stabbed him, prosecutors said Thursday as the woman’s trial opened in San Antonio, according to media reports.

The attorney for Andira Abdelaziz, who has pleaded not guilty, concedes she had an affair with her nephew, 25-year-old Mohammed Abdelaziz, and that she fatally stabbed him in 2016 — but he says she did so in self-defense, reports local news station KSAT.

The prosecution alleges she stabbed the younger man to keep the relationship secret, after he sent “nasty, threatening texts suggesting he was going to reveal the romantic relationship to family,” prosecutor Clayton Hayden said in his opening remarks, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Andira Abdelaziz, now 37, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the killing.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy who answered a burglary call to the residence on Aug. 9, 2016 found there was no burglary but rather that the aunt and nephew were in an argument, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

After the deputy drove off, he was a short distance away when family members urged him to return, saying “you need to get back over there, they are at it again,” James Keith of the sheriff’s office told News4SanAntonio.com at the time.

Back at the scene, authorities discovered a bloodied Mohammed at the wheel of a vehicle with a stab wound in his back, having crashed his car into the house as he was attempting to flee, according to the Express-News.

He died at the scene.

Another of Mohammed’s aunts, Evilene Abdelaziz, testified during the trial that her nephew “never disrespected anyone in the household in any way” and was not a violent man, KSAT reports.

Andira Abdelaziz Bexar County Sheriff's Office

But Andira Abdelaziz’s defense attorney, Mike McCrum, said the woman’s nephew had inflicted physical and mental abuse upon her during their secret three-year romantic relationship, according to the news station.

Prior to the stabbing incident, Mohammed Abdelaziz sent his aunt “hundreds of texts, calling her the most vile names, describing what he’s going to do to her once he sees her,” McCrum said in court, the Express-News reports. The younger man allegedly told Andira Abdelaziz that he would “put her in a coma.”

“She wanted it to stop,” McCrum said.

It was the scandal that rocked America’s most storied political family and changed the course of presidential history. PEOPLE‘s first-ever podcast, Cover-Up, dives into the Chappaquiddick scandal and attempts to piece together what happened in the hours after Ted Kennedy’s car went over a narrow wooden bridge, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever podcasts are available.

Prosecutor Hayden acknowledged the texts sent by the victim to the accused killer, and told jurors in his opening statement that “days before” the incident, Mohammed Abdelaziz had given his aunt a black eye and bruises on her legs, according to the Express-News.

But Hayden said that the suspect, in her statement to police about the events on the day of the alleged murder, didn’t mention that he touched her that day.

The trial is ongoing.