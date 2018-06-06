Texas Aunt Admits Affair with Nephew She Fatally Stabbed — But Claims He Abused Her

A Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing the nephew with whom she was having an affair said she repeatedly faced threats of violence from him, as her defense lawyer contends she killed him in self-defense.

“I would get close to him and I would cover my head,” Andira Abdelaziz said Tuesday on the witness stand in her murder trial, according to news station KSAT. “And then he would tell me to put my hands down to my side. And he would tell me that if I covered my face, then it’s going to be a closed fist.”

Abdelaziz, 37, is accused of killing 25-year-old Mohammed Abdelaziz, her 6-foot, 5-inch tall nephew who weighed 213 pounds when he bled to death on Aug. 9, 2016, in the driveway of her home.

The aunt admitted she stabbed him once with a kitchen knife, but told jurors in a San Antonio courtroom that their final confrontation was preceded by physical and mental abuse inflicted by the younger man during their secret three-year affair.

He sometimes beat her in public and threatened her life during hours of texting, Andira Abdelaziz testified, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The disparagements included him repeatedly calling her the “daughter of a whore,” according to police transcripts of their text conversations, the newspaper reports.

If she wasn’t sleeping on the couch at night when Mohammed Abdelaziz looked in through the window, suggesting that she might actually be sleeping beside her husband, Mohammed told her, “Your life is over. Your kids are over. You’re dead.”

Mohammed Abdelaziz was a law school student who, on the day he died, stood outside the home repeatedly ringing the doorbell and pounding on the front windows as her children looked on, Andira Abdelaziz and her teenage son testified.

Andira Abdelaziz tried to calm him down, and said that the revelation of their affair to her Palestinian-American family would harm her kids or make her the target of an “honor killing” by other relatives, she said.

But after he allegedly hit her with balled fists in the face, stomach and back, police were called, she testified. Andira Abdelaziz declined to press charges and told police that she mistakenly thought he was an intruder.

After police left, Andira stabbed her nephew in what her defense attorney, Mike McCrum has characterized as self-defense.

The prosecution alleges she stabbed the younger man to keep the relationship secret, after he sent “nasty, threatening texts suggesting he was going to reveal the romantic relationship to family,” prosecutor Clayton Hayden said in his opening remarks.

Andira Abdelaziz, who has pleaded not guilty, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the killing.