Texas Army Sergeant Found Guilty of Murdering Black Lives Matter Protester in 2020

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted Friday of murdering Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in 2020.

According to a news release from the Travis County District Attorney's Office (TCDA), the jury found Perry guilty of murder but acquitted him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the July 25, 2020 shooting at a protest for George Floyd in downtown Austin.

The prosecution argued that Perry provoked a group of marching protesters when he ran a red light, driving toward them during a demonstration, according to CBS Austin.

"Garrett Foster had every right to go up to him and see what the heck was going on," the prosecutor stated. "And he had every right to do it with a deadly weapon, his rifle, because [Perry] was in a deadly weapon, his car."

Perry's attorney argued self-defense, claiming that Foster, 28, raised his AK-47 rifle first, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Witnesses testified that Foster never raised his weapon before Perry fired five shots, hitting Foster multiple times.

The defense countered, "It is perfectly okay to feel sorry for Garrett Foster, but Garrett Foster made a choice that night. He came ready for a war, not a protest," according to CBS.

The prosecutor presented evidence refuting Perry's claim that the crowd swarmed his car, as well as his social media posts expressing disdain for protesters and discussion of how someone could get away with shooting them in Texas.

Garrett's father Stephen Foster said outside the courthouse that his family is "happy with the verdict and also very sorry for (Perry's) family as well," according to the Statesman.

A deadly conduct charge against Perry remains pending, according to TCDA.