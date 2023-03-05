3 Children Dead, 2 Injured in Stabbing at Texas Home During Child Protective Services Visit

Three children died, and two others were injured, in a stabbing that occurred Friday in a Texas home during a Texas Child Protective Services visit.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office official statement issued Friday, Texas Child Protective Services visited a residence in Italy, Texas, and decided to remove the children from the home. After an Italy Police Department officer responded to the social worker's call to the Ellis County Sheriff's 911 dispatch, they found three children dead and two seriously wounded.

Among the deceased were a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old twin boy and girl. A 4-year-old boy and a 13-month-old girl were also injured, each taken to different nearby hospitals for treatment. Texas Child Protective Services confirmed to ABC 8 WFAA that all five children were siblings.

The suspect, 25-year-old Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall, was arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder. Her bond is set at $2 million.

ABC 8 WFAA reported that the children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative. The Ellis County Sheriff's Office's statement did not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Shamelia Anderson, a relative of the victims, told ABC 8 WFAA, "They gained their wings. Those were beautiful little babies."

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said in a statement, per ABC 8 WFAA, "We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why."

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the statement.

"We ask for you to keep the family, the community of Italy, and First Responders in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time," the statement read.

Ellis County Sheriff's deputy Jerry Cozby said in a press conference on Friday, per Fox 4 KDFW, "First of all, let me say, we are extremely sad to have to report on this."

Ellis County Sheriff's Office

After providing details of the incident, Cozby told reporters, "We believe there is no danger to the public at this time" and "Right now, the most important thing is prayers for the families of those involved."

Ellis County Judge Todd Little in a statement of his own: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and citizens of Italy."

Rachel L. Kistner, the superintendent of the Italy Independent School District (ISD), released two separate statements on the school's Facebook.

"Italy ISD is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred off-campus this evening. Words cannot express the overwhelming grief felt by the district and the community, hearing of such a tragedy. We are a tight-knit, small community and as such many students will be impacted by this incident," Kistner wrote in the Italy ISD Facebook statement issued Friday.

Kistner issued another Facebook statement on Saturday, writing, "Italy ISD is processing through the tragedy that occurred on Friday and is preparing to support our students and staff as they return to school on Monday."