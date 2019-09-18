Texas 15-Year-Old Is Missing, and Phone and UTV Are Found Abandoned in Wooded Area

Image zoom Ryder Cambron Montgomery County Sheriff

A 15-year-old girl is missing in Texas, and authorities are reaching out to the public as they continue to search for her.

Ryder Cambron has not been heard from since Tuesday night, when she sent a text message shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ryder vanished from the Indigo Lakes subdivision of Magnolia, Texas.

She was riding a utility vehicle (or UTV) in her neighborhood.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the woods near a park.

Police also recovered her cell phone from the vehicle.

The search for Ryder continues, according to police.

“Several agencies assisted in the search during the nighttime hours including blood hound tracking dogs and trained Search and Rescue volunteers,” reads a statement that was issued Wednesday morning.

“Despite their efforts, Ryder was not found in the wooded area where her UTV and phone were found; however, the search is being expanded beyond the initial wooded area. Detectives are looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance.”

Investigators have advised against well-intentioned citizens forming private search parties.

Ryder is 5’8″ and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about Ryder’s whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen anything out of the ordinary in the area of Indigo Lakes, is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800.