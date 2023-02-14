Texas Dad Fatally Shoots Twin 12-Year-Old Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself

Authorities are investigating a suspected double murder-suicide after three people, including 12-year-old twin girls, were found shot to death in their Frost, Texas, home, according to a press release.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter as the girl's father, Larry Thompson.

KWTX-TV identified the victims as sisters Heaven and Nevaeh Sadler.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a welfare check at the family's home, about 50 miles outside of Dallas, after a woman reported she left the residence with her own children the night prior, following an argument with her husband, Thompson, the release reads.

The woman told dispatch Thompson's twin daughters were still at the home with him.

Per the release, the woman said she returned to the home hours later to check on the girls when she heard a gunshot and called 911.

Upon deputies' arrival, Thompson's mother exited the home and advised she had just spoken with her son in an attempt to calm him down.

Minutes later, two gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence, said authorities.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded, and a tactical robot was deployed inside the home, where the bodies of Thompson, Heaven and Nevaeh were discovered.

​​Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The investigation revealed Thompson had previously made "statements of potential violence toward the family and police if anyone tried to take his children," according to the release.

The girls' mother, April Sadler, said, "It's not right," according to WFAA-TV.

"They were precious kids," added Virdle Sadler-Nance, the twins' grandmother. "[Those] girls were beautiful, they were always hugging and kissing on me."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover funeral costs.

The investigation remains ongoing.