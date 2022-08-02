Paul Flores is charged with murder in connection with Kristin Smart's 1996 disappearance and presumed death — and his father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping to hide her body

Friend Testifies that Paul Flores Would Often 'Follow' Kristin Smart and Hang Around Her Dorm

Friends of Kristin Smart testified Monday that Paul Flores seemed to have an unusual interest in his classmate well before the California Polytechnic State University freshman disappeared in 1996 after leaving an off-campus party.

Paul Flores, 45, the last person allegedly seen with Smart, would often "follow" the 19-year-old freshman, her friend Steven Fleming testified Monday in Monterey County Superior Court, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reports.

Flores was often spotted hanging out by himself at Smart's dorm late at night, even though he did not live there, Fleming testified, The Tribune reports.

"Everyone in the dorms, they were weirded out by Paul," Fleming told the court.

That included Smart, who seemed uncomfortable whenever Flores was nearby, he said.

Prosecutors have said Flores raped and killed Smart on May 25, 1996, as she made her way back to her dorm, Muir Hall, authorities say.

He allegedly volunteered to walk her back to her room but she was never seen again.

Though her body was never found, she is presumed dead. After a lengthy investigation, Paul and his father, Ruben Flores, 81, were arrested in April 2021. Paul is charged with first-degree murder.

Ruben is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder and accused of burying Smart's body in his yard before moving it, prosecutors have said.

Both pleaded not guilty and are being tried at the same time, but with different juries who will rotate in and out of the courtroom, Court TV reports.

Paul's attorney has said the prosecution has a weak case. Ruben's attorney told PEOPLE his client is innocent.

On Monday in court, Smart's roommate, Crystal Teschendorf, who was known as Chrystal Calvin in college, testified that she became worried the night Smart vanished when she failed to return to their dorm room.

She said she became concerned when she saw Smart's backpack and keys still in the dorm room in the same place they'd been the night before, KEYT reports.

"For her to not come back without anyone knowing was unusual," Teschendorf testified, KEYT reports.

Teschendorf and other dorm residents called the police that Sunday, May 26, 1996, when Smart still hadn't returned, but they wouldn't do anything at that point, according to a report by Your Own Backyard, a podcast investigating Smart's 1996 disappearance and murder.

With Smart still missing on Tuesday, May 28, Teschendorf called police again, saying she believed that for Smart to go missing was "out of character."

Smart was in "a good mood" when she left at about 8 p.m. for the parties she planned to attend on the night of May 24, 1996, Teschendorf testified.

She never saw Smart alive again.

The Flores' trial began on July 18 and is expected to last about four months.