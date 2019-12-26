Teen Wanted in Connection With Slaying of Barnard Student Tessa Majors Is Detained After Search

Image zoom Tessa Majors Tessa Majors/Instagram

New York City police have detained the 14-year-old boy who was wanted for his alleged role in the stabbing murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

Police have been searching for the teen, who has not been named, since the Dec. 11 killing of Majors.

“We have located this individual,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who reached out with information. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Harrison said the teen was taken into custody and then released to the custody of his attorneys. It is unclear if charges would be filed.

The NYPD had earlier posted a photo of the boy seeking help finding him.

Majors was fatally stabbed multiple times during an alleged botched robbery inside Morningside Park, which is near the Barnard and Columbia University campuses in Manhattan.

The attack happened steps from Majors’ dormitory.

The 14-year-old suspect is one of three teens police allege were involved in the attack. A 13-year-old has been charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. Another 14-year-old was released without charges.

Majors’ grandmother, Martha Burton, told PEOPLE it is hard to comprehend that Tessa is gone.

“She had a younger brother, two years younger,” Burton says. “I am praying for him. They were so close, I never saw them fight. It’s so hard for him.”