Tesla Passenger, 18, Dies After Car Crashes Into Brooklyn Assisted Living Facility

The Tesla driver was reportedly speeding when he collided with the assisted living facility

A Tesla crashed into an assisted living facility in Brooklyn, killing one of its teenage passengers.

On Thursday, 22-year-old man was driving a 2021 Tesla along with four other passengers when he lost control on Strickland Avenue just before midnight, broke through a fence, and crashed into Sunrise at Mill Basin assisted living facility, police reported to ABC7.

The crash resulted in the death of Jack Levy, 18, who was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital, according to the outlet.

The four other people in the Tesla - all young men - were taken to Kings County Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, per ABC7.

None of the people within the assisted living facility were injured, according to reports.

The New York Police Department and Sunrise at Mill Basin assisted living facility did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

The cause of the crash is suspected of being due to speed. Officials told the NY Post, the driver lost control while turning at "an apparent high rate of speed."

The Department of Transportation is also looking into the crash.

"DOT takes every fatality on our roadways seriously and we are deeply sorry for this family's loss," the organization told News 12 New Jersey. "We have a proactive program of redesigning streets to reduce tragedies like this one and as with all locations where a fatal crash occurs, DOT will evaluate the design of the street and the circumstances of the crash to make the appropriate safety enhancements."