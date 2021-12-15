Homicide investigators in California arrested Anthony Solima, 29, after he allegedly shot and killed a coworker outside of the Tesla factory in Fremont

Tesla Employee Arrested for Allegedly Killing Coworker Over Feud Outside of Calif. Factory

A Tesla employee has been arrested for allegedly killing his coworker outside the company's manufacturing factory in Fremont, California, local authorities said.

On Monday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Anthony Solima with a homicide warrant after a preliminary investigation found that he shot and killed a coworker, according to a press release.

Investigators report that the two employees were arguing earlier in the day when Solima, 29, suddenly walked off the job. The male victim — who has yet to be identified by the coroner's office — later finished his shift and was shot in the parking lot as he left.

Anthony Solima Credit: Fremont Police Department

The Fremont Fire Department responded to reports of a "subject down in the parking lot" at around 3:26 p.m. where the victim was found unresponsive following a suspected "violent crime" with at least one gunshot wound, the release states.

Emergency personnel provided medical aid, but the individual was pronounced shortly after, police state.

Homicide detectives from the police department's Gun Violence Reduction Team conducted surveillance of Solima following the incident and later arrested the suspect with a warrant, per the release.

Police recovered "a loaded, non-serialized, .223 caliber, short-barrel rifle" and an expended casing in Solima's vehicle. He was taken to the Fremont Police Department for questioning before being booked at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.

Tesla did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, however, there are reportedly no outstanding suspects or additional risks. An attorney for Solima could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.