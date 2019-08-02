Serial Killer Terry Rasmussen Went on a Cross-Country Spree — as Police Still Try to ID Victims

Image zoom Terry Rasmussen AP/Shutterstock

The girl who some called Angel was no longer recognizable by the time her remains were found in a steel barrel in New Hampshire’s Bear Brook State Park on May 9, 2000.

Police suspected she was between five and six years old — slightly older than the other girl found with her, who had light brown hair and a gap between her teeth.

Both girls were found 15 years after the remains of an unknown woman and a girl, around 10, in another barrel nearby.

For decades, the deaths of the so-called Allenstown Four — for the nearby town — remained a mystery and a magnet for countless theories.

The answer to who killed them came in 2017 when police announced that Terry Rasmussen, a drifter who died in prison in 2010, was the prime suspect. DNA tests confirmed Angel was Rasmussen’s daughter.

Image zoom Composite sketch of Terry Rasmussen's biological daughter National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

More answers came in early 2019 when officials identified the adult victim as the killer’s girlfriend Marlyse Honeychurch. The two other girls were Honeychurch’s daughters.

Now, police are trying to figure out Angel’s actual name — the monicker Angel was given to her by Honeychurch’s family — as well as the identity of her mother, whom authorities believe also fell prey to the serial killer who sought out single women with children.

• For more about the murders of Terry Rasmussen, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands today.

Officials are also seeking answers about the disappearance of another woman who dated Rasmussen, as well as the whereabouts of a six-month-old girl whom the killer was seen with in 1985.

“We’ve still got more people out there,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputy Peter Headley tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Rasmussen's daughter and another little girl were found in the barrel in May of 2000 Allenstown Police Department

Authorities don’t know when Rasmussen met Angel’s mother, but they believe Angel was most likely born around 1975 or 1976, possibly in California, Texas or Arizona. It is unclear how long Rasmussen was with Angel, but police think she was killed with Honeychurch and her daughters prior to Nov. 1981 when he left New Hampshire.

“It didn’t look like the four of them had been together for a long period of time,” New Hampshire Associate Attorney General Jeffery A. Strelzin tells PEOPLE. “[Angel] kind of appears to have come along towards the end.”

Image zoom Office of the Attorney General New Hampshire

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Authorities are also searching for Denise Beaudin, who along with her infant daughter, Dawn, lived with Rasmussen in Manchester before she disappeared in 1981.

Related: How an Agatha Christie-Obsessed Librarian Helped Solve a Decades-Old Murder Mystery

Beaudin, 23, was not with Rasmussen when he showed up in Orange County, California, in 1985 with Dawn and an unidentified six-month-old girl.

Details about the infant or her mother have been tough for authorities to come by. “It looks like he groomed her mother and started a relationship with her somewhere between leaving New Hampshire and when he showed up in Southern California,” says Headley.

Image zoom Denise Beaudin NCIC

By January of 1986, Rasmussen and Dawn had moved to a trailer park but the baby was no longer with him.

Rasmussen later fled the area and left Dawn behind with neighbors.

He moved on to Contra Costa County where he killed his girlfriend Eunsoon Jun in 2002. Her body was discovered under cat litter in the basement of her home.

Headley says he remains hopeful that one day he will find answers.

“It would be fantastic to try to give these families some closure,” he says.