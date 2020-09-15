Terror in the Woods: Inside a California Teen's Harrowing Escape from His Father's Killer

Ari Gershman and his 15-year-old son Jack had planned a day of off-roading in California's Tahoe National Forest when horror struck

Around 9 a.m. on July 3, 2020, California physician and pharmaceutical executive Ari Gershman and his 15-year-old son Jack set off in the family’s new red Jeep Rubicon for a day of off-roading in Tahoe National Forest -- a four-hour drive from their Danville home.

The duo were on an off-roading trail in the Poker Flat Region when they stopped to get their bearings. Then a blue ATV pulled behind their Jeep "from out of nowhere," Jack recalls to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They were about to ask the driver for directions when gunshots rang out, hitting Jack's father, who fell out of the Jeep.

Image zoom Ari Gershman Courtesy Gershman Family

Jack was able to escape, and he took off running into the woods, wearing only shorts and a t-shirt.

"I tried to call the police, but I still couldn't get cell reception," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. Jack's horrifying story was also featured on Tuesday's episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show).

"So the main thing in my head was to just get away from that place, get cell reception and make sure the police find me," Jack noted.

Image zoom Smeeta Mahanti

For more on this brave teen’s escape – and the Gershman family – subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.