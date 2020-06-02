George Floyd's Brother Visits Scene of Sibling's Death, Pleads For End to Violence

At the scene of George Floyd's killing, Terrence Floyd condemned the violence and looting that has occurred during some protests

Terrence Floyd seen Monday at the scene where his brother was killed

A week after George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, the slain man's brother paid an emotional visit to the scene of his killing, urging peace as protests continue throughout the nation.

Terrence Floyd traveled from New York to visit the intersection where his brother gasped for air for minutes, beneath the weight of a police officer who was pressing his knee into George's neck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Terrence, surrounded by supporters, spoke through tears and struggled to stand at moments, eventually kneeling at the site and saying a prayer for his brother, whose death was captured on video by bystanders.

Since the surfacing of the disturbing footage, demonstrations calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality have sprung up in cities all across the country, sometimes erupting in violence.

At the scene of his brother's death Monday, Terrence condemned the violence and looting that has occurred during some of the protests, saying such tactics will fail to bring about social change.

Image zoom Terrence Floyd visits the memorial for his brother, George Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

"First of all, first of all," Terrence Floyd said, "If I'm not over here, wilin' out, if I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if I'm not over here messing up my community — then what are y'all doing? Nothing, because that's not going to bring my brother back at all."

WCCO, NBC, and KARE covered his visit, and report that Terrence called for peace in a turbulent moment in America.

"Let's do this another way," Terrance said. "Let's stop thinking that our voice doesn't matter and vote, because it's a lot of us and we're still going to do this peacefully."

Terrence Floyd then led the crowd in a chant of "Peace on the left and justice on the right."

Hours earlier, Terrence appeared on Good Morning America, speaking to Robin Roberts on Monday and decrying the violence and looting, noting that it is "overshadowing what's going on."

Terrence added his brother "was about peace, he was about unity. But the thing's that's transpiring now, yeah they may call it unity, but it's destructive unity. That's not what my brother was about."

The Minneapolis police officer seen in the video with his knee on the back of Floyd's neck — identified as Derek Chauvin — has since been fired and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Chauvin has yet to enter pleas to those charges.

Floyd was handcuffed, on his stomach, laying on the ground, when Chauvin was on top of him. Witnesses begged the police to let up on Floyd, who repeatedly told the police officers he could not breathe.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At the site of his brother's killing Monday, Terrence Floyd called for the arrests of the three other officers involved in George's arrest. On Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said charges against those officers were likely.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.