Husband Enlisted Friend to Bludgeon Doctor Wife to Death With Hammer For Life Insurance Money

A Florida man was convicted of murder and conspiracy for enlisting his best friend to kill his wife in 2015, PEOPLE confirms.

Online records confirm Wednesday’s guilty verdict against Mark Sievers, 51, in the death of his wife Teresa. The jurors deliberated for four hours before rendering a verdict, and now Sievers faces a possible death sentence when the case shifts to the penalty phase next week.

Teresa, then 46, was found on June 29, 2015, bludgeoned to death on the kitchen floor of the family’s Bonita Springs, Florida, home.

She had returned early from a family vacation that Sievers remained on.

At trial, prosecutors argued Sievers planned his wife’s murder, calling upon his good friend, Curtis Wayne Wright Jr., to execute his fatal orders.

The state’s lawyers said Sievers wanted his doctor wife dead so that he could collect on her significant life insurance policies.

Prosecutors said at trial Wright tapped Jimmy Ray Rodgers, 29, to help him out with Teresa’s killing, which they carried out with hammers, reports the Naples Daily News

Rodgers was convicted second-degree murder back in October, while Wright, 51, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, agreeing to testify against both of his co-defendants in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

Sentencing dates for Rodgers and Wright have not been scheduled.

Sievers’ attorneys told FOX 4 they plan to appeal the sentence if the death penalty is imposed. They could not be reached for comment on Wednesday’s verdict.

According to the Naples Daily News, Sievers showed no emotion as the verdicts were read while Teresa’s family shared a collective embrace.

After court, Teresa’s sister, Anne Lisa, spoke to WINK, saying she was “so relieved, so relieved. I’m just so glad it’s over. We want to get on with our lives now.”

Speaking to the Naples Daily News, Teresa’s brother, Patrick Tottenham, said, “We are obviously very happy with the verdict.”

The paper reports Assistant State Attorney Cynthia Ross said, “This is only the first stage and there is the second phase that is coming next week, so it’s time for us to get back to work.”