Tennis Star's Teen Children Worried About Father's Drinking Before He Killed Them

Two Indiana teens who were killed by their father last Friday in a murder-suicide had previously complained to their grandmother about his drinking.

In a court document filed in December of 2017 and obtained by PEOPLE, Harrison Hunn, 15, and his 13-year-old sister Shelby told their maternal grandmother that during a weekend that month, Michael Hunn “had been drinking and was unable to care for them or drive them to events. As such, the children had to be removed from Father’s home.”

Hunn was prohibited from consuming alcohol during or less than 12 hours prior to his parenting the kids, according to the document.

According to the document, the teens’ mother, Stephanie Reece, a former pro tennis player who competed at Wimbledon and in the US Open in the 1990s, was “concerned about the children’s physical and emotional wellbeing while in Father’s individual care.”

In the filing, Reece asked for Hunn’s time with the children be shortened and for Hunn to be screened with a blood alcohol level monitoring device, a condition he later agreed to.

In a later filing in April 2018, Reece asked for Hunn to be tested three times a day, with the results sent to her.

RELATED: Tennis Star’s Ex-Husband Killed Their 2 Children as They Slept Before Turning Gun on Himself

Last Friday, Shelby and Harrison were discovered dead in their beds, fatally shot. Hunn, 50, was also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe Hunn killed his children while they slept before he turned the gun on himself.

Reece alerted the police after she was told her children had not shown up to school.

“I can’t even imagine first of all taking anybody’s life and secondly taking my own children’s life,” Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen told PEOPLE. “It is unheard of. Clearly somebody was not in the right state of mind when he pulled that trigger.”

Michael Hunn Facebook

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Nielsen said it was unclear exactly when the shooting occurred and none of the neighbors in the rural community heard any gunshots.

“It is not uncommon in our rural part of the county to hear gunshots but nobody heard anything,” he says.

Nielsen, who declined to comment if a suicide note was found at the scene, said investigators plan to continue to investigate and search for a possible motive in the murder-suicide.

“We are going to continue the investigation and will dive deep into the history of the family and the divorce proceeding and exactly what happened there,” he said.

The murder-suicide has not only affected the community but his officers as well, he said.

“It is a horrible tragedy for this community and it is horrible that my officers had to see what they saw and it is going to affect us for the rest of our lives because we can’t unsee what we have seen,” he said.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched in support of Reece.

“Stephanie is going to be faced with many expenses during the next several months,” the page reads. “While we will never be able to bring her babies back, we would like to surround her with our love and support to help ease as much stress as possible.”