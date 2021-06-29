'Very Spirited' Tenn. Woman Who Loved Animals Was Found Slain, Boyfriend Is Person of Interest

On the night of June 17, police in Hickman County, Tenn., received a call about a woman who was dead inside a home. When officers arrived at the scene, they looked through a window and saw the body of 37-year-old Victoria Clay. She had been shot several times.

Now authorities have named a person of interest -- and they say that Clay's boyfriend may be connected to her death.

PEOPLE confirms that 44-year-old Jeffery Clay is being held on unrelated charges in Wayne County, Ohio -- but authorities tell WSMV-TV that he will be transported to Tennessee, where there are additional warrants for his arrest.

Authorities have not released an alleged motive in Victoria's killing. No one has been charged with her death.

victoria clay Credit: facebook

Victoria's death has devastated her family, who describe her as a vivacious, happy woman who doted on her daughter and worked for 14 years in property management.

"When she walked into a room, everyone listened up because of the smile on her face," her sister, Kandace Hullett, tells WKRN-TV. "She was a very spirited girl from a very young age."

victoria clay Credit: victoria clay

Hullett tells the news station that her sister was an animal lover.

"She was the person you would see stop all traffic to rescue an old dog in the middle of the highway."