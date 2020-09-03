Shanda Sherell is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray jean dress and white shoes

Tennessee Woman Is Missing After Being Forced into White Van

Police are searching for a woman who vanished on Wednesday night on a street in Memphis, Tennessee — and they worry she may be in danger.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Shanda Sherell was last seen on Lamar Avenue south of downtown. Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a white van pulled up and two men allegedly forced Sherell inside before speeding off.

Authorities have not disclosed many details about the alleged abduction.

According to WREG-TV, police gave a vague description of the two men, saying that one was white and one was Black. They gave no further details about the men's ages or physical description. There are no suspects in custody, and police have not named any persons of interest in the case.

