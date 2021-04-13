Marie Varsos was staying with her mother, Deborah Sisco, and both called 911 after Shaun Varsos broke into the home

Tenn. Man Out on Bond for Assaulting Estranged Wife Murders Her and Her Mom Before Killing Himself

A Tennessee woman and her mother were killed Monday when the woman's estranged husband broke into the home where she was staying and fatally shot them before fleeing and later turning the gun on himself.

On Monday, police were called to 1400 Whispering Oaks Drive in the StoneBridge subdivision of Lebanon, a Nashville suburb, responding to reports about a shooting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shaun Varsos, 36, of Nashville, broke into the home at 7:30 that morning "armed with a shotgun," the Lebanon Police Department says in a statement.

His estranged wife, Marie Varsos, 31, was staying with her mother, Deborah Sisco, 60, at that address.

After Shaun started shooting, one of the women fired back at him, Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer PJ Hardy said at a press conference, the outlet reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Shaun is believed to have been shot and injured during the incident, before shooting and killing Marie and Deborah and fleeing the scene, Lebanon Police say in the statement.

Shaun was later found inside the SUV in which he fled in Bellevue, near his residence, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound, Hardy said.

Hardy said authorities believe the shooting started as a domestic incident, The Tennessean reports.

Marie had filed for divorce on March 4 citing irreconcilable differences, court records show, News 4 Nashville reports.

Shaun was arrested the following week and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

The charges came after he tried to strangle Marie and pointed a gun at her, according to an affidavit obtained by The Tennessean.

He was released on 10 percent of a $30,000 bond — or $3,000 — on March 11.

Marie was supposed to attend an order of protection hearing on March 22, News 4 Nashville reports, but Shaun had the hearing postponed until April 19.

As police continue to investigate, the victims' family and friends are left grieving and in disbelief.