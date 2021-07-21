Authorities say this is the second fatal animal attack in the area this year

Tenn. Woman, 29, Is Fatally Mauled by Pack of Dogs: 'So Many Wounds That They Could Not Even Count Them'

Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of a woman whose family says she was mauled by "a pack of dogs."

"Amber suffered tremendously and fought her best but was overcome in her fight to live," Cindy Miller wrote on a GoFundMe page about her 29-year-old daughter, Amber Miller.

According to her family, Miller died while in the hospital six days after she was attacked on July 12.

"They worked on her six to eight hours every day, and they said she had so many wounds that they could not even count them," Miller's great aunt, Regina Jozefek, told WATE.

While the Cocke County Sheriff's Office has not released much information on the incident, they did reveal that Miller is the second person to be fatally attacked on the street where she was mauled.

According to a July 17 Facebook post, "A similar incident occurred on the same road on April 1, 2021 that resulted in the death of Tony Ahrens."

Both incidents are "under a strong investigation," the sheriff's office said.

"I just think that's horrible. Because that's something that could have been prevented," Jozefek said, WATE reports.