Tenn. Woman Allegedly Killed, Decapitated Grandmother's Pet Shi Tzu

Image zoom Kyoko Smith Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, have arrested an 18-year-old woman, alleging she brutally killed her grandmother’s dog before mutilating its body.

Kyoko Smith was in court on Monday, accused of killing her grandmother’s beloved Shih Tzu dog inside an East Memphis home back on November 11.

An arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges that, after the dog, named Lucy, was killed, Smith chopped off the animal’s head and placed it inside a dresser drawer.

She also allegedly carved the animal’s heart out, and placed it in a freezer.

A relative reported the grisly discovery.

Smith allegedly admitted to police that she killed the animal but did not say why.

Pictures of the slaughtered animal were also recovered during the investigation, which led to Smith’s arrest.

Smith was arrested Friday and charged with intentionally killing an animal, a felony.

She was released on a $5,000 bond. Attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She is due back in court next month. She has yet to plead to the charge.

PEOPLE was unable to determined if she has retained legal counsel who could comment on her behalf.