Tenn. Woman Accused of Multiple Carjackings, Using 5-Year-Old Child as Human Shield After Firing Gun

Police believe Bethany Wilson, 24, stole three cars in a matter of hours and crashed one of them on I-24 before her arrest

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 27, 2022 12:30 PM
Bethany Wilson
Bethany Wilson. Photo: Clarksville Police Department

A Tennessee woman allegedly went on an auto theft spree and used a 5-year-old child as a human shield while shooting at a carjacking victim.

Police believe that Bethany Wilson, 24, stole three cars in a matter of hours and crashed one of them on I-24 before her arrest on Dec. 22, according to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department.

It all began when a 51-year-old woman's Nissan Juke was stolen by a "white female" at about 4:40 p.m., police said. She allegedly pointed a gun at the woman while the victim was pumping gas at a Minit Mart, then left with the woman's vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, police officers were called to an intersection where a person claimed a woman opened fire and robbed the person and somebody else of their black Mercedes Benz, authorities said.

The person told police that the carjacker used a child as a shield after firing the shot, the release states.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Both cars were later recovered by police, who learned that a third vehicle had been reported stolen in Cheatham County.

Authorities believe Wilson, who has been identified by police as the suspect, abandoned a stolen silver Ford F-150 after crashing it on I-24. It is unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash.

A tip led police to the Days Inn where Wilson had allegedly fled, and she was arrested at about 11 p.m., authorities said. A child was with her at the time and was uninjured.

Wilson is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. It is unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Related Articles
Kasson Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop
Tobias Brewer
Florida Teen Allegedly Beat Relative With a Frying Pan and Stabbed Her After She Told Him to Clean His Room
Lee Alexander Thomas
Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking
Ta-Sheng Ly
Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself
Carjacking Victim Who Was Dragged by Own Car During Police Chase Dies
Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by His Own Car During Police Chase in Los Angeles
Eleni Kassa
Missing Tenn. Mom Found Dead in Girlfriend's Trunk After Crash, Shootout in Detroit Suburb
45-year-old Chen Wu, Wu was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation 
Bodycam Video Shows Kansas Police Saving Woman from a Burning Car
Harrowing Bodycam Video Shows Kansas Police Rescuing Woman from a Burning Car: 'We Got You'
Cassidy Moreno, Road Rage Victim
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
https://twitter.com/PIX11News/status/1578159849182896132?s=20&t=kGf9m0ZjWJZsBNRKDA-o9A hed: Cops Crash into Crowd Injuring 10, Including Baby
New York City Cops Crash into Crowd While Trying to Stop Car Theft, Injure 10 Including 2-Year-Old
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Asherey Ryan
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make an Arrest
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frederick M Brown/AP/Shutterstock (13078392b) Nicole Linton appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for arraignment on murder charges stemming from a traffic accident, in Los Angeles. Linton, suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles, has been charged with murder, as well as vehicular manslaughter, and is being held on $9 million bail California-Deadly Crash, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Aug 2022
Nurse Was Allegedly Driving 130 mph Before Fatal L.A. Crash that Killed 5 — 40 mph More than Initially Believed
Memphis Police Department - wanted men
Mom and 1-Year-Old Kidnapped While Packing Car in Tenn. Target Parking Lot, Suspects Still at Large
Joe and Jossline Roland
Man Convicted of Murdering Couple Who Responded to His Ad to Buy Car, Leaving 5 Children Orphaned