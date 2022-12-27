Tenn. Woman Accused of Multiple Carjackings, Using 5-Year-Old Child as Human Shield After Firing Gun

A Tennessee woman allegedly went on an auto theft spree and used a 5-year-old child as a human shield while shooting at a carjacking victim.

Police believe that Bethany Wilson, 24, stole three cars in a matter of hours and crashed one of them on I-24 before her arrest on Dec. 22, according to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department.

It all began when a 51-year-old woman's Nissan Juke was stolen by a "white female" at about 4:40 p.m., police said. She allegedly pointed a gun at the woman while the victim was pumping gas at a Minit Mart, then left with the woman's vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, police officers were called to an intersection where a person claimed a woman opened fire and robbed the person and somebody else of their black Mercedes Benz, authorities said.

The person told police that the carjacker used a child as a shield after firing the shot, the release states.

Both cars were later recovered by police, who learned that a third vehicle had been reported stolen in Cheatham County.

Authorities believe Wilson, who has been identified by police as the suspect, abandoned a stolen silver Ford F-150 after crashing it on I-24. It is unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash.

A tip led police to the Days Inn where Wilson had allegedly fled, and she was arrested at about 11 p.m., authorities said. A child was with her at the time and was uninjured.

Wilson is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. It is unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.