70-Year-Old Tennessee Woman Who Owned 2 Rottweilers Is Killed in Dog Attack
Authorities in Tennessee have identified the 70-year-old woman who was found dead last week after at least one of her two dogs attacked her.
On Friday, deputies from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office responded to the Seymour home of Debbie Boyd.
There, they found Boyd unresponsive, "suffering from numerous dog bites," according to a statement.
"Officers observed two large Rottweiler dogs in the fenced-in yard that had been secured by family members before the arrival of first responders," the statement continues. "It was determined that the dogs were in the home with the victim at the time of the attack along with a small child, who was uninjured."
It was unclear if Boyd and the child are related.
The two dogs are now in the custody of local animal control.
Investigators did not say how long the dogs were part of Boyd's family.
Police continue to investigate the mauling, and once the investigation is complete, officials will determine what to do with the animals.
Boyd's remains were taken to Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.
Attempts to reach Boyd's relatives were unsuccessful Tuesday.