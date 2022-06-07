70-Year-Old Tennessee Woman Who Owned 2 Rottweilers Is Killed in Dog Attack

Authorities in Tennessee have identified the 70-year-old woman who was found dead last week after at least one of her two dogs attacked her.

"Officers observed two large Rottweiler dogs in the fenced-in yard that had been secured by family members before the arrival of first responders," the statement continues. "It was determined that the dogs were in the home with the victim at the time of the attack along with a small child, who was uninjured."