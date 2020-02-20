15-Month-Old Tennessee Toddler Was Just Reported Missing — But She Hasn't Been Seen Since December

Image zoom Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Authorities in Sullivan County, Tennessee, are desperately searching for a 15-month old girl who was last seen in December.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen on December 26, 2019, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — but she was officially reported missing only on Tuesday, more than seven weeks after she vanished.

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for the toddler.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s office has enlisted the help of the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has also launched an investigation.

Image zoom Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County. If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

Authorities are not disclosing further details on their investigation — or disclosing why it took so long for the toddler to be reported missing. According to ABC News, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been “involved” in the investigation.

The toddler’s father, Ethan Perry, is active duty in the U.S. military, and is stationed in Louisiana.

According to the Times-News of Kingsport, authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from relatives who stated that they had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.