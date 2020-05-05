Police have made no arrests in the shooting death of 18-year-old Mya Taylor

Tenn. Teen Fatally Shot in Drive-Thru in Front of Friends Just Days Before H.S. Graduation

An 18-year-old Tennessee teen who was about to graduate from high school was fatally shot during a late night trip to McDonald’s.

Mya Taylor, a student at Hillcrest High School in Memphis, and her friends were in a McDonald’s drive-thru line just after 2:30 Saturday morning when a silver and gray sedan pulled up and fired into their vehicle.

Taylor was fatally injured. Police say a 19-year-old male victim was also shot and later released from the hospital.

“Her best friend said they didn’t even know they were shooting at the car; they just heard gunshots and ducked down,” her sister Brianne Sweat told WREG.

Memphis police said there have been no arrests in the shooting but have released several photos of a suspect as well as the car he is believed to have gotten into.

"It is undetermined how many suspects are involved at this time," Memphis Police Department public information officer Louis C. Brownlee tells PEOPLE. "The suspect(s) fled in a silver gray four door sedan."

The best friend allegedly told family members that Taylor and a male passenger had swapped seats in the drive-thru line before the shooting occurred.

“The windows were tinted, if the car was targeted, they would have never known that Mya swapped to that front seat,” said Sweat, WMC reports.

Sweat does not believe her sister was the target.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Mya was not the target,” she told WMC.

On Saturday, Hillcrest High School posted a message on Facebook about the fatal shooting.

“Early this morning, we received word of Mya's untimely passing and still struggling to come to grips with this sad news,” the statement says. “Our staff and students will truly miss Mya's smiling face and pray that her family finds peace in knowing she was loved by many, including her Viking Family. To Mya, rest well Young Queen. You are loved and will be missed!!"