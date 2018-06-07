Tenn. Teen Allegedly Tried to Rape Friend's Mom During Sleepover — Then Cried When Police Questioned Him

A Tennessee teen is accused of trying to rape his friend’s mother after midnight during a sleepover, PEOPLE confirms.

Jordan Corter, 18, is charged with sexual battery and attempted rape.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell tells PEOPLE that Corter was at sleepover at his friend’s house in Arlington, a suburb of Memphis, on June 4 when the alleged incident occurred.

Farrell says the teen allegedly knocked on the woman’s bedroom door around 2:30 a.m. on Monday and when she opened the door, he forced himself inside.

“He grabbed her by the wrist and she pulled her hand away,” he alleges. “Her hand flew back and hit her under the eye and she got a black eye because of it.”

Farrell alleges Corter pushed the mom onto the bed, but she defended herself by kneeing him in the groin. “She then reached back to her nightstand and grabbed a gun and pointed it at his head and told him to get out, and he did,” says Farrell. “And then she locked the door.”

Shelby County Jail

The alleged victim contacted the police the next day.

According to arrest records obtained by WREG, Corter allegedly told authorities he “forced the victim to do the things she didn’t want to do.”

He then started to cry and allegedly told police that he “should not be forgiven,” WREG reports.

“The detectives told me he was very remorseful about the whole thing,” says Farrell. “The detectives told me he had been drinking.”

It is unclear if Corter has entered a plea or retained an attorney.