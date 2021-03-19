A grand jury indicted Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, of Johnson City, in connection with the death of their mother, Sheila Jean Murray

Tennessee Sister and Brother Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Death of Their Disabled Mother

A sister and brother from Tennessee are behind bars after being charged in connection with the 2019 death of their disabled mother.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a Washington County grand jury had indicted Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, on charges of first-degree murder.

In August 2019, First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin asked the TBI to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect involving Sheila June Murray, 68, after she was hospitalized. She later died, the TBI says in a statement.

After Sheila Murray's death, TBI Special Agents and investigators from the Johnson City Police Department and Adult Protective Services began looking into the case.

"During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Michael Murray and Karen Murray, the victim's children, were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death," the TBI says in the statement.

The exact nature of the alleged abuse has not been released.

After the Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Michael Murray and Karen Murray with first-degree murder, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested them and booked them into the Washington County Jail on a $250,000 bond each.