Leaudre Isabell has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder

Tenn. Mom and Son, 7, Were Killed in Overnight Mass Stabbing, Suspect Is Victim's Brother

Pamela Isabell and AJ Isabell Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing. https://wreg.com/news/local/child-1-other-dead-2-injured-in-overnight-stabbing

Pamela Isabell and AJ Isabell Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing. https://wreg.com/news/local/child-1-other-dead-2-injured-in-overnight-stabbing

Memphis police say a man fatally stabbed his sister and nephew in a mass stabbing attack early Saturday morning that injured three other people.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, police discovered Pamela Isabell was not breathing and declared her dead at the scene, according to an affidavit obtained by TV station FOX13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pamela's son A.J., 7, was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries, the station reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Three more people, including a 9-year-old child and two men, are listed in critical condition, Memphis police say.

Pamela's brother, Leaudre Isabell, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to online jail records.

Leaudre is being held at the Shelby County jail with no bond, the records show. His next hearing is scheduled for May 4.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Leaudre Isabell. Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing. https://wreg.com/news/local/child-1-other-dead-2-injured-in-overnight-stabbing Leaudre Isabell | Credit: Memphis Police Department

People at the scene allegedly identified Leaudre as the person responsible, TV station WREG reports.

"How [do] you stab all those people like that," one family member told the station. "And then you wait until they go to sleep?"