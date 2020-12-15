Jessie Binkley, 31, and her son Ezekiel "Zeke" Iacob, 9, were found shot to death in their Bethpage, Tennessee, home

Tenn. Mom and Son, 9, Are Slain in Home by Fired Employee of Family Business, Who Kills Himself

A Tennessee mother and her 9-year-old son were shot and killed in their home on December 11 — and authorities say the killer was a former employee of their family's business.

Sumner County Sheriff's Deputies found the bodies of Jessie Binkley, 31, and her son Ezekiel "Zeke" Iacob, 9, in their Bethpage home. They had been shot to death.

Police say that there was evidence at the scene that pointed to Kevin Marc Moore, a 31-year-old former employee who used to work at the Binkley family business before being fired. Authorities went to Moore's home. There, they found additional evidence, but Moore was nowhere to be seen.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office received a tip around 11 a.m. on Sunday that Moore had returned home. According to News Channel 5, sheriff's deputies surrounded the home. When they entered the house, they found Moore dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office told The Tennessean that Moore's identification and other property was found near the body.

Image zoom Kevin Marc Moore | Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Those close to the family are mourning the loss of the mother and son.

Jack Anderson Elementary School, where Ezekiel was a student, released a statement on Sunday.

"It is with our deepest regret that we confirm the loss of Ezekiel Iacob, a fourth grader," the school said in a statement. "Our entire school district grieves this tragic loss with the Jack Anderson community." The school will have counselors on campus to talk with students about the tragedy.

An online fundraiser has been created to help cover the cost of funeral expenses for Binkley and her son.

Jessie Binkley's older sister, Crystal Binkley Jones, told News Channel 5 that her family is devastated at the murders — and remembering the tight bond between mother and son.