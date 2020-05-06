Police are searching for the driver of a Dodge Challenger who may be connected to the shooting of a Nashville mother

Tennessee Mom Is Fatally Shot in Front of 14-Year-Old Daughter While Coming Home From Store

Police in Tennessee are hoping to find the driver of a Dodge Challenger who may be connected to a fatal shooting that left a 37-year-old woman dead early Sunday, according to a press release from the city of Nashville.

At about 2 a.m., Debbie Boone and her 14-year-old daughter walked from their apartment complex to a nearby convenience store. On their way back home, they spotted a familiar woman driving an SUV and asked for a ride.

“After traveling a short distance, someone in a dark colored car started shooting at the Yukon,” officials said in the press release. “Boone was fatally wounded and was pronounced dead at the Vanderbilt Medical Center. Her daughter and the driver were not hurt."

Investigators quickly obtained surveillance photos of the car and asked the public to assist them in searching for a “dark colored Dodge Challenger with sport wheels,” according to another press release.

“The car had a green air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror,” it stated. “The driver wore a Nike 'Just Do It' shirt.”

On Tuesday, a police officer spotted the vehicle parked at an intersection. It is currently in possession of the police at the Metro Nashville Police Department Crime Laboratory.

“It is believed that shots were fired from the car into a GMC Yukon where Boone was the front seat passenger,” investigators stated in an update. “It remains unclear why the gunman shot at the Yukon.”

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.