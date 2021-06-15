Tenn. Mom Died of Fentanyl Overdose Before Son, 1, Died of Starvation While Trapped in Car Seat

A Tennessee mom who was found dead along with her young son in February died of a drug overdose, while the boy died of starvation and dehydration while he was trapped in a car seat inside their home, according to a recently released autopsy.

The autopsy, which was obtained by The Tennessean, WKRN and WTVF, found that 32-year-old Tiffany Spears died of a drug overdose due to a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The deaths of Spears and her 15-month-old son, Nicholas Crowder, have been ruled accidental.

According to a death investigation report from the Tennessee Chief Medical Examiner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the pair were found dead on Feb. 9 in their home in Portland, which is about 35 miles northeast of Nashville. According to the report, a probation officer conducting a follow-up visit to the home that day encountered the front door locked and Spears lying on the ground with a young child nearby in a car seat. A slightly older child was running around inside the home.

Spears was discovered lying on the bathroom floor. Nicholas was found strapped into a car seat, with no access to food, water or care. Drug paraphernalia was found inside the home, according to the autopsy.

According to the death investigation report, the older child apparently tried to take care of Nicholas for several days, with food being found in close proximity to the car seat.

Prior to the discovery of her body, Spears had not been seen since Feb. 5.