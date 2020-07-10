The charges against Robin Howington come nearly a year after Destiny Oliver was shot once in the chest

Tenn. Mom Accused of Fatally Shooting Daughter, 5, Then Trying to Blame Toddler Son

A Tennessee woman is accused of fatally shooting her 5-year-old daughter, then trying to blame the killing on two different men and her 2-year-old son, according to multiple reports.

Robin Howington, 37, has been indicted by a grand jury. She is being held on a $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder, child neglect, false reporting, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence, all stemming from the Sept. 14, 2019, death of her daughter, Destiny Oliver.

The little girl was shot in the chest inside Howington's Fountain City home. She was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to an indictment obtained by multiple outlets, Howington allegedly tried blaming three separate individuals for the fatal shooting.

At first, reports the Knoxville News Sentinel, which cites her indictment, Howington allegedly claimed a man she did not know found his way inside and shot Destiny once before fleeing in a black Chrysler 300.

Under questioning, Howington allegedly changed her story, claiming to police Destiny's father was the man who shot the child point blank in the chest, saying the violence unfolded soon after a heated argument between the two parents, according to the indictment.

WATE-TV reports she allegedly said that the father fled in a white Chrysler 300, the indictment states.

As police searched the surrounding area after the shooting, a gun was discovered stashed in a bush outside Howington's home.

Police allege that she told them her boyfriend — who is not Destiny's father — hid the gun there. However, investigators obtained video footage shot by a neighbor that allegedly shows Howington hiding the weapon, reports WVLT-TV, the indictment states.

Detectives showed the footage to Howington, who allegedly admitted stashing the gun in the bush after wiping it down, according to the indictment. She allegedly said she wanted to protect her 2-year-old son, who'd found the firearm in a closet and shot his sister.

The indictment alleges she "did unlawfully kill [Destiny Oliver] during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect."

Howington has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, and her attorney could not be reached for comment.

The tampering charges stem from Howington's alleged efforts to destroy her cell phone the evening of her daughter's killing.