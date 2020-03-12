Tenn. Mom Allegedly Killed 'Sweetheart' 3-Year-Old Son with Kitchen Knife, Then Stabbed Herself

Image zoom Melani Sue Brown, King Brown Facebook

Authorities in Tennessee have accused a 38-year-old mother of stabbing her 3-year-old son to death before using the same knife to injure herself.

Charges are expected to be filed by the end of Thursday against Melani Sue Brown, who was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said at a press conference that Brown called her mother Wednesday morning claiming something was wrong with her son.

“As her mother was questioning her about where her son was at, she got very concerned and drove over to the apartment complex,” White explained.

The grandmother went to Brown’s apartment, where she found the boy, King Brown, unresponsive on the floor, bleeding heavily from numerous stab wounds.

The grandmother called 911 shortly before 3 a.m., as she was trying to revive King.

At this point, Brown began stabbing herself with the same kitchen knife she’d allegedly used to harm her son.

By the time emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene, Brown was unconscious and King was dead.

Brown was taken to the hospital with wounds to her upper torso and neck area.

PEOPLE was unable to determine her condition by press time.

White told a reporter for WVLT Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services received several referrals “over the past three years … about this mother,” but said he did not have any information regarding the substance of those referrals.

According to WVLT, the community of Lenoir City is stunned by King’s killing.

Kari Burton, who operates Young at Heart Learning Academy, which King attended, said she was in mourning over the boy’s death.

“King was energetic, he was hyper. But he’s a sweetheart,” Burton told the station. “You know, he kept you on your toes, but he was almost like a little comedian.”