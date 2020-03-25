Tenn. Mom Calls Police, Allegedly Admits to Suffocating Baby Daughter with Plastic Bag 10 Years Ago

Image zoom Metro Nashville Police Department/AP/Shutterstock

A decade after the suspicious death of her infant daughter, a Nashville woman has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting she killed the child and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.

Nashville Metro Police arrested Zohal Sakwall, 40, late Monday evening, hours after a grand jury returned an indictment against her on a murder charge in connection with the death of her baby girl, Natalie.

According to a police statement, Sakwall called 911 on June 15, 2010, saying her child was unresponsive.

She allegedly told police at that time she’d laid Natalie down for a nap, and later returned to find the baby suffocating after becoming ensnared in a blanket.

Emergency responders transported Natalie to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators allege that Sakwall lied to police and destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover up the killing.

In 2010, medical examiners deemed the baby’s death an accident.

According to police, Sakwall called Metro Nashville Police on Jan. 31, and spoke with a detective, allegedly admitting she killed her baby daughter ten years ago.

During a subsequent interrogation, Sakwall allegedly told detectives she suffocated the baby with a plastic bag, because of “the disruption to her life caused by having the child,” the statement indicates.

It was unclear why Sakwall allegedly decided to come forward after all this time.

Sakwall is being held on $20,000 bond. She has yet to enter a plea to the charge she faces, and information on her attorney was unavailable Wednesday.