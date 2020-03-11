Tennessee Man Shot and Killed Over Parking Spot Outside of Atlanta Mall

Image zoom Lenox YouTube

Police are investigating after a Tennessee man was fatally shot outside of Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, over a parking spot.

On Sunday at around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the shopping center on reports of a person being shot in the parking lot, Atlanta Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Thuan Nguyen dead with a gunshot wound.

After looking into the incident further, it was revealed that Nguyen was involved in a heated dispute with four suspects over the parking spot earlier that day.

After the argument, Nguyen and the suspects then proceeded to enter the mall. When they returned to their cars later on, the argument continued, according to police.

“At one point one of the suspects pulled a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” police said.

After the shooting, police said the four suspects allegedly attempted to flee the scene. However, while trying to exit the parking lot the suspects became involved in a “traffic collision.”

The suspects then allegedly tried to run away on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects, but the individual was released “after investigators determined that he was not the shooter,” police said.

“Atlanta police detectives are actively working to identify the remaining three suspects involved in the incident,” police said.

Police Chief Erika Shields has since condemned the heinous crime and explained that APD is working with the mall in hopes of coming up with a solution that will make the area safer.

“Sunday’s fatal shooting at Lenox Square continues to show a level of brazenness and disregard for the law that is deeply concerning. These violent acts are happening in broad daylight, and with increased police presence already in place at the mall,” Shields said.

“Department leaders will be meeting again this afternoon to determine what further resources APD can provide to assist in providing more presence at the mall. We will not, under any circumstances, allow lawlessness to destroy one of Atlanta’s most beloved and long-standing retail institutions.”

Authorities have since released surveillance photos of what they believe shows the suspects inside the mall. The names of the suspects have not been revealed to the public.

The shooting marks the fourth to occur at the shopping center in four months, ABC News reported.