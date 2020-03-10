Tennessee Man Accused of Drugging, Sexual Assaulting Two Women at Tornado Shelter

A Tennessee man was charged Monday with drugging and sexually assaulting two women staying in a Nashville emergency shelter, authorities say.

According to local Nashville outlet, WKRN, police believe 45-year-old Cory Sullivan took advantage of two women who were sleeping in cots at the Centennial Sportsplex after tornadoes tore through central Tennessee early last week.

At first, Sullivan tried to befriend the women, police told the outlet, but later grabbed their hair, pulled their heads back and forced them to swallow a suboxone dissolvable strip — a film that contains low opioid doses.

Sullivan then began groping and kissing the victims without their consent, ABC News reported.

RELATED: 38 People Still Missing After Deadly Tornadoes Ravage Central Tennessee, Officials Say

Image zoom Metro Nashville Police Department

According to an arrest report, Sullivan is being charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Tuesday, the suspect is being held on an $80,000 bond.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sullivan is set to appear at the Nashville courthouse Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Howard Gentry Criminal Court Clerk.

Image zoom Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

RELATED: Atlanta Man Pretended to Be Gay So He Could Earn Woman’s Trust Before Violently Raping Her

The first tornadoes in Tennessee were reported late March 2 and early into the morning of March 3, moving east with speeds of 60-175 mph, the National Weather Service said.

In downtown Nashville alone, approximately 40 buildings collapsed, according to the Nashville Fire Department, with schools, businesses and one popular concert venue were all reduced to rubble.

As of last week, at least 38 people were said to be missing, according to authorities, and at least two dozen were killed.

Other areas that have reported damage include Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, and Germantown.