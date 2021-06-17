Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, is facing criminal homicide charges in the killing of his girlfriend, Pamela Paz

Tenn. Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Trying to Sell Girlfriend's Car with Her Body in the Back Seat

A Tennessee man is facing murder charges after allegedly attempting to sell his girlfriend's car with her corpse in the backseat.

An arrest warrant was sworn out Monday for Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, in connection with the strangulation death of 44-year-old Pamela Paz.

Paz's body was discovered on May 2 in a parking area underneath the Briley Parkway overpass in Nashville, WKRN reports.

Police said they found a witness who alleged that Johnson tried to sell his girlfriend's Dodge Charger with her dead body in the back seat.

Robert Miquel Johnson Robert Miquel Johnson | Credit: Nashville Police

Police said Johnson was interviewed and "provided an alibi, which was subsequently proven to be false," according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department press release.

