Randall C. Johnson has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, and aggravated assault

Tenn. Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping and Raping Woman Who Mistook Car for Her Ride-Share

A Tennessee man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman who had mistakenly entered a car believing that it was her ride-share vehicle.

Randall C. Johnson, 49, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, and aggravated assault on Monday, according to the Nashville Police Department.

The alleged incident occurred on May 24, when the woman and a male acquaintance got into a black Chevrolet pickup truck in downtown Nashville thinking that it was a ride-share vehicle, police said.

The driver — previously described in a news alert as a "white man who appeared to be in his 50s with salt and pepper hair wearing a camouflage shirt" — drove the pair to a short-term rental located on 9th Avenue North, but sped away with the woman still inside the truck after man had gotten out of the vehicle.

The woman told investigators that she was taken to a field in a remote area and sexually assaulted, before being dropped off back in Nashville, according to police.

Authorities previously said that the suspect drove a pickup truck with a Tennessee American Eagle Foundation vanity license plate and a tool storage box in its bed. The vehicle had also been described as having a tint strip on the windshield, fender flares, running boards and Chevrolet bowtie emblems on both its front and back.

On Monday, police said in a press release that investigators were led to Johnson after receiving a "citizen's tip."

It's unclear if Johnson has obtained an attorney or entered a plea at this time.