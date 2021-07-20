Jesse Wayne Craddock has been charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect and simple possession of a schedule II drug

Tenn. Man Allegedly Killed Baby Daughter by Falling on Her After He Overdosed on Fentanyl

A Tennessee man has been charged with murder and other felonies after police say he fell on top of his 4-month-old daughter while he was high on Fentanyl, causing the infant's death by suffocation.

PEOPLE confirms that 38-year-old Jesse Wayne Craddock has been charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect and simple possession of a schedule II drug (Fentanyl). A grand jury convened last week to hand down the charges.

The deadly incident happened on April 3 at a Travel Inn in Lebanon, Ga. Craddock was watching the girl while her mother was at work.

According to a police report obtained by WKRN-TV, officers arrived at the scene and found the unresponsive infant. Officers say that Craddock was disoriented and didn't understand what had happened.

First responders administered CPR to the infant and transported her to the Vanderbilt Wilson County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy obtained by The Tenneseean says that the child died of asphyxiation. Police allege Craddock lost consciousness and fell on top of the baby.

After Craddock was treated and released at the hospital, he was then taken into police custody for suspected possession of narcotics.