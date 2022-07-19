Bradley Robert Dawson is set to appear in court on July 27 in Lautoka, Fiji

Tenn. Man Allegedly Murdered Wife on Honeymoon at Luxury Fiji Resort Where The Blue Lagoon Was Filmed

A Memphis, Tenn., man has been charged with murder in Fiji after allegedly murdering his wife at a resort in the Yasawa Islands.

Authorities allege Bradley Robert Dawson murdered Christe Chen on July 9 while the couple was on their honeymoon, according to a Fiji Sun article published last Thursday and FOX 13 Memphis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dawson, 38, and Chen, 36, had traveled to Fiji for their honeymoon, and Dawson's attorney confirmed to FOX 13 Memphis on Monday that Chen's body was found inside a hotel room, though he said he could not confirm the manner in which Chen died. Dawson maintains his innocence, his attorney says.

Last Wednesday, Dawson appeared before a Magistrates Court in Lautoka, Fiji's second-largest city, where the magistrate confirmed that Dawson had allegedly committed "an indictable offense," the Fiji Sun reports. The case has been transferred to Fiji's High Court in Lautoka, where Dawson is set to appear in court again on July 27, according to the Sun.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The murder allegedly happened at Fiji's Turtle Island Resort, a luxury island resort in the Yasawa Islands that advertises "pure indulgence, relaxation and romance at one of the most sought-after destinations in the world," on its website.

Turtle Island Resort did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.