"It's our worst fear, an active shooter in a school," Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said

Tenn. High School Student Is Fatally Shot in Restroom After Firing on Responding Officers

A student was killed and a police officer was injured during a shooting at Austin-East High School in Knoxville, Tenn., on Monday afternoon.

The student attended the school but his name has not been released. Authorities have not released a motive in the incident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When officers arrived at the school, they found the suspect in a restroom, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon. When he refused to come out, officers entered the restroom. The student allegedly fired shots when officers entered, injuring one officer.

Police returned fire, and the student was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The injured officer was struck at least once and transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. In a Monday press conference, authorities said that he was conscious and doing well.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the press conference, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) Director David Rausch explained that the incident was not a "school shooting," but rather an "officer-involved shooting at a school."

"It's our worst fear, an active shooter in a school," Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas said during the press conference, according to CNN.